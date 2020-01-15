Target was strong where it needed strength, and that bodes well for the rest of the year

A cashier places a bag of items in a customer's shopping cart at a Target Corp. store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Target delivered a bit of a shock to Wall Street on Wednesday morning.

The retailer has over the past year been considered a darling of its industry — posting impressive sales gains both in stores and online, and taking market share from rivals in key categories like apparel and food. It has shined as department store chains such as Macy's and other mall-based companies such as L Brands have struggled. Its shares, as of Tuesday's market close, had skyrocketed more than 80% from a year ago.

But Target's 2019 holiday sales missed the mark, with CEO Brian Cornell saying, "While we knew this season was going be challenging, it was even more challenging than we expected."

The company cited weakness in the electronics, toy and home categories, in particular. Its digital sales also underwhelmed, climbing only 19% compared with growth of 31% during the third quarter, and growth of 29% during the 2018 holiday season.

Despite Target shares tumbling 7% Wednesday, some analysts don't expect the sales miss to be the start of a long-term problem at the discount retailer. The main reason: Target showed strength in some of the areas that matter the most.

"The good news is that some of the shortfall can be explained away," Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom said. "In other words, we don't think the print is a result of anything systemic or structural..."

Cornell said Wednesday he has confidence in the year ahead because the retailer has "built a financial model that — despite the softer sales — still delivered on the bottom line because of a strong gross margin mix, the unique role our stores played in digital fulfillment and our incredibly clean inventory position closing out the holidays."

It was significant that Target was able to maintain its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter and full year even in the face of weaker-than-expected sales. It is expected to report its results in March.

Target's turnaround strategy dates back to 2017. Since then it has been opening smaller-format stores in urban markets, remodeling larger locations, adding faster delivery options like curbside pickup, and rolling out more private labels products. These strategies are continuing to work, analysts said.

"I don't think anybody is ready to jump out the window in Minneapolis," where Target is headquartered, Moody's senior retail analyst Charlie O'Shea said.

"Having issues in consumer electronics for Target is not as meaningful as people may think. ... When you start looking at where Target has strength, that is where they need to be strong. Apparel and food are the traffic drivers."

Notably, Target saw continued strength in apparel, beauty, and food and beverage during the holidays. And those ar the three areas where it has been investing more.