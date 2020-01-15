Mexico has named its most 'magical' villages – here's a look inside one

Mexico's Ministry of Tourism announced in 2001 it was developing a program to highlight the most beautiful and culturally-rich towns in the country.

With more to offer than just beach resorts, ports of call and salt-rimmed margaritas, Mexico focused on the small towns and villages that best represent regional traditions, history, festivals and food.

The chosen few would be named Mexico's "Pueblos Magicos," or magic villages.

Today, there are 121 such villages, some of which will ring a bell — like Tulum and Tequila — while others likely won't.

One such place is the historic town of Taxco, in the state of Guerrero.