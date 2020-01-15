These are the 20 best jobs in America in 2020, according to a new ranking—and they're hiring

If you're looking for a job with more pay, opportunity or benefits, then now is the perfect time to revamp your resume and apply.
According to Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhuo, there are a number of unfilled jobs after the holiday slump that recruiters are eager to fill at the top of the year. And workers seem eager to apply: There has been a 22% boost in job applications started on Glassdoor's platform in January.
"Our advice to job seekers is to be patient but proactive," says Zhuo. "Job seekers should ride the wave of motivation into the new year but should be aware that recruiters and hiring managers may be slower to respond in January as they return from the holidays and sort through a higher-than-usual volume of applications."
Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best jobs in 2020 that job seekers should keep a close eye on. These jobs are ranked based on salary, a job satisfaction score on a scale of one to five, and number of job openings on Glassdoor's platform.
Seven of the top 10 jobs on the list are in tech, with front-end engineer coming in at the top spot.
Data scientist, which previously held the No. 1 spot for the past four years, fell to number three this year.
And Java developer came in the second spot.
All of these roles offer a salary of $80,000 or more, and they all have a satisfactory rating of 3.9 or above.
Take a look below to see what roles rounded out the top 20 spots on Glassdoor's list of best jobs in America in 2020.
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 28,886
Median base salary: $71,483
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 5,768
Median base salary: $70,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 9,550
Median base salary: $76,854
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 19,280
Median base salary: $87,005
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,589
Median base salary: $85,794
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 4,091
Median base salary: $120,644
Job satisfaction rating: 4.2
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,639
Median base salary: $81,175
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 19,198
Median base salary: $70,189
Job satisfaction rating: 4.1
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,966
Median base salary: $83,190
Job satisfaction rating: 3.7
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 12,320
Median base salary: $85,389
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,560
Median base salary: $78,480
Job satisfaction rating: 4.3
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,515
Median base salary: $133,067
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 29,167
Median base salary: $71,867
Job satisfaction rating: 3.6
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 50,438
Median base salary: $105,563
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,941
Median base salary: $102,472
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,603
Median base salary: $107,310
Job satisfaction rating: 3.8
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 12,173
Median base salary: $117,713
Job satisfaction rating: 4.0
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,542
Median base salary: $107,801
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 16,136
Median base salary: $83,589
Job satisfaction rating: 3.9
Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 13,122
Median base salary: $105,240
