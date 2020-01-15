These are the 20 best jobs in America in 2020, according to a new ranking—and they're hiring

If you're looking for a job with more pay, opportunity or benefits, then now is the perfect time to revamp your resume and apply.

According to Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhuo, there are a number of unfilled jobs after the holiday slump that recruiters are eager to fill at the top of the year. And workers seem eager to apply: There has been a 22% boost in job applications started on Glassdoor's platform in January.

"Our advice to job seekers is to be patient but proactive," says Zhuo. "Job seekers should ride the wave of motivation into the new year but should be aware that recruiters and hiring managers may be slower to respond in January as they return from the holidays and sort through a higher-than-usual volume of applications."

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best jobs in 2020 that job seekers should keep a close eye on. These jobs are ranked based on salary, a job satisfaction score on a scale of one to five, and number of job openings on Glassdoor's platform.

Seven of the top 10 jobs on the list are in tech, with front-end engineer coming in at the top spot.

Data scientist, which previously held the No. 1 spot for the past four years, fell to number three this year.

And Java developer came in the second spot.

All of these roles offer a salary of $80,000 or more, and they all have a satisfactory rating of 3.9 or above.

Take a look below to see what roles rounded out the top 20 spots on Glassdoor's list of best jobs in America in 2020.