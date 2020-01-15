'Little Women' and '1917' should cash in at the box office from Oscar nod

Didn't have the time to see "Jojo Rabbit" or "Ford v. Ferrari" yet? You'll soon get another chance.

Starting this weekend, seven of the Academy's nine best picture nominees, announced on Monday, will be heading back to the big screen or receiving a wider release if they were currently in theaters.

The prestige of an Oscar nomination can give films an added boost the the box office, often called the "Oscar bump" or the "Oscar bounce."

This year, "Ford v. Ferrari," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "1917," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Parasite" will reappear at cinemas in special showcases.

Major theater chains like AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas showcase the best picture nominees each year, offering audiences a chance to catch the films they missed during the previous year. And smaller theaters hoping to get more customers into seats will also start showing these films again.

Although, you will only be able to see "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," Netflix's nominated films, on the streaming platform. Because these films were not given a traditional theatrical release and were not released through these major theater distributors, they will not be included in either of the theater chains' best picture showcases.

For some films, their box office haul can double after receiving the Academy Award best picture nomination, as was the case for "Green Book," "Call Me By Your Name" and "The Shape of Water." "Phantom Thread" garnered a whopping 70% of its total gross following its best picture nomination two years ago.

This could certainly be the case for "1917" and "Little Women," which were only recently released. It's likely they will make the bulk of their box office gross following their nominations for best picture.