Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after locker room celebration with LSU players

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after the LSU Tigers beat the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. following an alleged incident with a security guard after the Louisiana State University championship victory.

The warrant for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU player is related to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery, the NOPD confirmed to CNBC on Thursday.

Following LSU's victory in the national championship on Monday, Beckham celebrated with the team's players in their locker room. The warrant comes after a video circulated on social media that appeared to show Beckham striking the backside of a guard in the locker room.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," a Cleveland Browns spokesman said. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

The top-ranked Louisiana State Tigers defeated No. 3 Clemson by 42-25 in Monday night's college football playoff final.

