China's vice premier is upbeat about the economy, estimates growth of more than 6% in 2019

Grace Shao@Gracemzshao
Christine Wang@christiiineeee
Key Points
US President Donald Trump, shakes hands during a press conference with Chinas Vice Premier Liu He(L), the countrys top trade negotiator, before they sign a trade agreement between the US and China during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 15, 2020.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

China's Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that China's 2019 GDP is estimated to grow more than 6%, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua News.

Liu added that data for this month points to a better-than-expected economic outlook, Xinhua reported.

It wasn't immediately clear which data Liu was referring to.

The comments come a day after President Donald Trump signed the "phase one" trade deal with Liu, marking a temporary truce in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

During the signing ceremony, Liu delivered a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said the agreement is "good for China, for the U.S. and for the whole world," according to a translation.

In his own remarks, Liu said China's economy is "transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development."

He also said "China will continue to enhance the legal environment" and "welcomes investors from around the world," as the country continues to open up.