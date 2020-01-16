China's vice premier is upbeat about the economy, estimates growth of more than 6% in 2019

China's Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that China's 2019 GDP is estimated to grow more than 6%, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua News.
Liu added that data for this month points to a better-than-expected economic outlook, Xinhua reported.
It wasn't immediately clear which data Liu was referring to.
The comments come a day after President Donald Trump signed the "phase one" trade deal with Liu, marking a temporary truce in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
During the signing ceremony, Liu delivered a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said the agreement is "good for China, for the U.S. and for the whole world," according to a translation.
In his own remarks, Liu said China's economy is "transitioning from high-speed growth to high-quality development."
He also said "China will continue to enhance the legal environment" and "welcomes investors from around the world," as the country continues to open up.