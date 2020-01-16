China's December home price growth hits slowest annual pace in almost 1-1/2 years

Buildings and skyscrapers in Jing'an district on October 18, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

China's new home prices grew at their weakest pace in 17 months in December, with broader curbs on the sector continuing to cool the market in a further blow to the sputtering economy.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 6.6% in December, slowing from a 7.1% gain in the previous month, Reuters calculation based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data on Thursday.

It was the slowest pace since July 2018, and significantly weaker than the 9.7% gain seen in December 2018.

Price trends have been mixed lately, as authorities try to reduce frothiness in some cities and relax rules in others in an effort to foster stability in a sector seen as a pillar of the world's second-biggest economy.

Many analysts are forecasting a further slowdown in the market.

"The market has hit a turning point," said Zhang Dawei, a Beijing-based analyst with property agency Centaline.

Zhang said the NBS data did not fully reflect the downturn in some markets, including in the Chinese capital Beijing, where inventory is at a multi-year high.

"In a downward cycle, most cities' government-mandated price caps on new launches have been lifted, and that would mean even as overall demand has cooled, prices would still somehow show stronger growth on paper," he said.

All the same, home prices still marked the 56th straight month of gains, even as China has clamped down on property speculation since 2016 to stop home prices from overheating.

With the pace of China's economic growth slowing, policymakers are keen to avoid wholesale squashing of the property market.

There has been some signs of improvement in demand and prices across the sector since late last year as trade tensions with the United States eased.

In the latest sign of warmer ties, the world's two largest economies signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, although a number of sore spots remained unresolved.

A Reuters poll this week showed China's economic growth likely hovered at its weakest in nearly 30 years in the fourth quarter as demand at home and abroad remained sluggish.