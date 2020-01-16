Earnings, consumer sentiment, job openings data: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Friday

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

We'll get earnings from Citizens Financial, Kansas City Southern and J.B. Hunt before the bell on Friday.

Sandler O'Neill said it expects Citizens Financial to report earnings per share of 96 cents, in line with consensus estimates. The firm said it will be looking at how low interest rates are effecting net interest margin. Shares of Citizens Financial have jumped more than 12% in the last three months.

After rallying more than 20% in the last three months, Bank of America expects transportation company Kansas City Southern to report $1.75 per share, compared with the $1.56 earned last year. The firm said it is bullish on Kansas City Southern due to potential "Mexican industrial recovery in 2020 following the passage of USMCA," said Bank of America analyst Ken Hoexter in a note to clients.

Trucking company J.B. Hunt reports quarterly earnings on Friday and is expected to report earnings of $1.50, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. In the fourth quarter last year, J.B. Hunt earned $1.78 per share. J.B. Hunt's stock is up about 4% in the last three months.

Schlumberge and Fastenal also report quarterly earnings on Friday.