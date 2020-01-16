Hugh Grant sides with Prince Harry, claiming 'the tabloids effectively murdered his mother'

Hugh Grant has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to spend more time out of the U.K. and has lambasted widespread coverage and criticism of the move in the British media.

Appearing on U.S. radio station Sirius XM to promote his latest movie "The Gentleman," he was asked by host Andy Cohen how he felt about the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend more time in North America.

He initially deflected the question, after Cohen asked: "What are your feelings on Megxit?" but then explained in a video posted on YouTube by Sirius XM on Tuesday: "I'm rather on Harry's side I have to say. The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother. Now they're tearing his wife to pieces. I think, as a man, it's his job to protect his family, so I'm with him."

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash after being pursued by paparazzi through a Paris highway tunnel in 1997. Although the paparazzi were widely blamed for the accident, an investigation later found that the driver of the car had well over the legal level of alcohol in his blood.