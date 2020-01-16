This Japanese politician's 2 weeks of paternity leave is dividing the public

The decision by a Japanese politician to take paternity leave has been heralded as a major milestone for a culture stymied by deep-seated gender imbalance and extreme working hours.

Japan's environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced Wednesday that he will be taking two weeks leave, spread over three months, following the birth of his first child later this month.

The 38-year-old, who has been touted as a possible future prime minister, said he hoped the move would encourage other fathers to feel comfortable taking time off to care for their new families.

"I hope my taking paternity leave will lead the way of working styles to one where everyone can easily take child-care leave without hesitation in the environment ministry," Koizumi said in a meeting with his staff on Wednesday.

Many commentators quickly took to social media to hail the move, while others claimed it does not go far enough.

Japan has some of the most generous paternal leave policies in the world. Both men and women are entitled to take up to one year's partially paid leave — or longer if there is no public child care locally available.

Yet uptake among men is incredibly low. According to government statistics, just over 6% of eligible men working in the private sector took paternity leave in 2018, versus 82% percent of women.

That level is slightly higher among new fathers working in the public sector at 21%, but still well below other major economies like the U.K. and Brazil.