NBCU's Peacock will have no more than five minutes of ads per hour, even on the free version

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal unveiled details of its new streaming service Peacock on Thursday afternoon, and it promises to be light on ads.
Viewers will see fewer than five minutes of ads per hour on both the free version of Peacock and Peacock Premium, the latter of which is included with Comcast and Cox subscriptions but otherwise costs $4.99 per month. A Third ad-free tier will cost $9.99 per month.
Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, told CNBC that it shows roughly nine minutes or less of commercials per hour on its $5.99 ad-supported subscription. Tubi, which is free, told CNBC it shows about four minutes of ads per hour. Traditional TV networks show an average of 11 minutes of commercials per hour, according to a December 2018 report by Pivotal Research.
NBCUniversal says viewers won't be inundated with the same ads over and over again, which is one annoyance consumers have noticed in the transition from traditional TV to streaming. The same ad won't appear more than once every 30 minutes, the company said.
Peacock will offer a slew of different options for advertisers, and some might sound familiar to Hulu subscribers. Here's a breakdown of some of them:
NBCU's launch partners for Peacock -- the firms with a co-promotional relationship with the streaming platform -- include State Farm, Target and Unilever. NBCU said it plans to spend "hundreds of millions of dollars" marketing Peacock in ways that will also feature those brands.
NBCU said one way it will promote Peacock is through a so-called Symphony, a cross-platform marketing effort which the company has called its "secret sauce" for launching TV shows, movies and other pushes. That effort will run during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Peacock will launch in April 2020.
Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.
