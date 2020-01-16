NBCU's Peacock will have no more than five minutes of ads per hour, even on the free version

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal unveiled details of its new streaming service Peacock on Thursday afternoon, and it promises to be light on ads.

Viewers will see fewer than five minutes of ads per hour on both the free version of Peacock and Peacock Premium, the latter of which is included with Comcast and Cox subscriptions but otherwise costs $4.99 per month. A Third ad-free tier will cost $9.99 per month.

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, told CNBC that it shows roughly nine minutes or less of commercials per hour on its $5.99 ad-supported subscription. Tubi, which is free, told CNBC it shows about four minutes of ads per hour. Traditional TV networks show an average of 11 minutes of commercials per hour, according to a December 2018 report by Pivotal Research.

NBCUniversal says viewers won't be inundated with the same ads over and over again, which is one annoyance consumers have noticed in the transition from traditional TV to streaming. The same ad won't appear more than once every 30 minutes, the company said.