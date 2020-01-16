What to watch today: Stock records, impeachment goes to Senate and Warren calls Sanders a 'liar'

BY THE NUMBERS

Although stocks finished off session highs Wednesday, gains after the signing of the U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal were still good enough for record Dow and S&P 500 closes as well as the Dow's first-ever close above 29,000. U.S. stock futures were pointing to further gains at this morning's open that could result in record intraday highs for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. (CNBC) It's an extremely busy day for economic data, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with weekly first-time jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed's January manufacturing index, and December retail sales and import prices. At 10 a.m. ET, the government releases November business inventories and the National Association of Home Builders issues its monthly housing market index for January. (CNBC) Before-the-bell this morning, Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) continue this week's flood of earnings from financial companies. This afternoon, Dow transport CSX (CSX) reports quarterly numbers after the bell. XPO Logistics (XPO) shares were surging about 17% in the premarket. CEO Bradley Jacobs told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the warehousing and last-mile delivery provider is open to selling off up to four business units. Such a move would reverse its recent strategy, which saw the company make 17 acquisitions from 2011 to 2015. (CNBC)

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) said CEO James Debney left the parent of Smith & Wesson firearms after he was found to have engaged in behavior "inconsistent with a non-financial company policy." The company did not provide more details. Nike's (NKE) Vaporfly shoe is reportedly set to be banned by World Athletics, amid allegations that it gives an unfair advantage to runners. A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) executive said the drug maker has not given much thought to an IPO of its consumer health care joint venture with Pfizer (PFE). The comments come after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said such a move could happen within three to four years. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) updated its fourth-quarter guidance, saying a decline in revenue per available seat mile would decline less than previously expected. Alcoa (AA) lost an adjusted 31 cents per share for the fourth quarter, wider than the 22 cent loss that analysts had been expecting. The aluminum producer's revenue also came in below estimates, due in large part to lower prices. Alcoa did say it expected aluminum demand to pick up this year.

