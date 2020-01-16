The pickup truck indicator shows the economy is strong

Looking at sales from pickup trucks as a proxy for the health of small businesses in the U.S., DataTrek Research found that 2019 ended on a strong note, and that sales show "little sign of turning lower as we start the new decade."

The firm says this data gives a read on the economy since it encapsulates everyone from an "oil field service company" to the "local arborist," and is typically a discretionary purchase.

"Purchasing a new vehicle is entirely discretionary; they can always fix the old one and keep it running another year if they are worried about business conditions," Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research said.

The firm has been analyzing sales data since the 1990s, which includes some of America's most popular cars like the Ford F-Series, Dodge Ram and Chevy Silverado. These trucks are primarily bought for businesses, rather than for individual uses, the firm said.