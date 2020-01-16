Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and said investors should wait for a better entry point.

"In our opinion, four factors have driven TSLA's share price up ~105% over the last four months: (1) stronger than expected global demand for Tesla vehicles, which has created more optimism around the long-term margin profile of the business; (2) China announcements that show Tesla's expansion into the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market is progressing well from a demand and margin perspective; (3) supportive incentive developments (i.e. the potential, however small, for extended subsidies in the US); and (4) positive sentiment around product expansion."

Read more about this call here.