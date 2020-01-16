'Urgent' need for businesses to adapt to growing threat from climate change, McKinsey says

As the climate crisis intensifies, and as the wide-ranging economic impacts are felt up and down supply chains across continents, leaders from companies, governments and financial institutions cannot ignore the mounting economic risks, a report from McKinsey published Thursday says. "Much as thinking about information systems and cyber-risks has become integrated into corporate and public-sector decision making, climate change and its resulting risks will also need to feature as a major factor in decisions," McKinsey Global Institute director Jonathan Woetzel said in a statement.

A dog looks out of a house flooded by Hurricane Maria, in Catano town, Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017. Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty Images

The researchers focused on the physical effects of climate change, including on individuals and communities, as well as infrastructure and natural capital, and found that the knock-on effects from a changing planet are accelerating. This is primarily because while direct impacts — such as hurricanes — might be felt locally, as communities become more interconnected the repercussions can get kicked down the supply chain and have surprising effects. In Florida, for instance, rising tides could cut property values and reduce tax revenue. Or in India, McKinsey found that rising temperatures — and the subsequent hours of labor lost due to unsafe conditions — could shave as much as 4.5% from annual GDP. Around the world, rising ocean temperatures could reduce fish harvests, thereby impacting as many as 800 million people worldwide who rely on revenue from the industry.

Lack of preparation