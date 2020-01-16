Wall Street's beleaguered bond traders relive their glory days with a breakout quarter

Traders signal offers in the Ten-Year Treasury Note Options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wall Street firms just posted the biggest surge to bond-trading revenue in years, helping several banks break records for annual profit — but don't expect the party to last.

Morgan Stanley said earlier Thursday that its fixed income division – a chronic underperformer a few years ago – posted a 126% surge in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.27 billion. At J.P. Morgan Chase, bond trading revenue rose 86% to $3.4 billion, exceeding estimates by $800 million. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup also handily beat expectations.

But the good times are probably fleeting. For one, the rebound happened because business had been exceptionally lousy a year ago, making the year-over-year comparison easier. In late 2018, spikes in volatility across asset classes caused institutional clients to stay on the sidelines, and even mighty J.P. Morgan posted its worst bond-trading results in a decade.

"It was a good year for fixed income traders off the back of some very challenging years," said David McCormack, head of recruitment firm DMC Partners. "Guys who had been exceptionally well paid have seen their compensation come down for a decade as the business has declined."