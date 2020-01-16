Watch: Senate hears articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

[The stream is slated to start at 12 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate is slated to hear the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, marking the start of the historic trial.

House impeachment managers marched the articles to the Senate on Wednesday evening after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed off on them. They will read the documents aloud in the Senate chamber on Thursday.

Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18, but Pelosi refused to hand over the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber in an effort to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to terms for what she has called a fair process that would include new witnesses.

McConnell vowed to set impeachment rules over Democrats' objections, denying the request to guarantee that witnesses would be called, but new information has come to light that may force the issue.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, is expected to be sworn in on Thursday, along with the senators, who will act as jurors.

The impeachment inquiry was triggered by Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While withholding congessionally approved military aid, Trump in the call pressed his newly elected counterpart to announce an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

