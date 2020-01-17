5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Wall Street set to open with more records

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Another tech giant hits $1 trillion in stock market value

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

3. Microsoft CEO: Companies need to act on climate change

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft CNBC

Microsoft has unveiled an ambitious green plan aimed at making the company by 2030 "carbon negative." By 2050, the company hopes to have removed as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere that it's emitted since being founded in 1975. Following that announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday evening that capitalism "will fundamentally be in jeopardy" if business does not act to mitigate the negative affects of climate change. "The corporation's purpose is to find profitable solutions to the problems of people and planet," Nadella said on "Mad Money."

4. McConnell issues next steps in Trump's Senate impeachment trial

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaking during the Republican Senate Caucus press conference.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Michael Brochstein | Echoes Wire | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out the next steps in the Trump impeachment trial. The Kentucky Republican gave the House until Saturday and the White House counsel until Monday to deliver briefs outlining their arguments. The Senate trial resumes Tuesday afternoon. On Thursday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in as the presiding judge for the trial — and then the senators, who act as jurors, were sworn in. The GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to vote to remove the Republican Trump from office.

5. Bloomberg passes Trump's Google ad spend in 2020 election cycle

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during a memorial service at the National 9/11 Memorial September 11, 2016 in New York. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images