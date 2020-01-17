Asia shares set to trade higher with all eyes on upcoming China GDP data

Markets in Asia are set to trade higher on Friday, as traders wait for the release of China's gross domestic product (GDP) numbers.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.64% in early trade. Futures pointed to a higher open for Japan's Nikkei 225 as compared with the index's last close.

All eyes will be on the release of China's GDP data for the fourth quarter on Friday. A Reuters poll predicted 6% growth from a year earlier. That would be unchanged from the pace in the third quarter, which was believed to be its slowest GDP gain in at least 27½ years.

China's growth has been hit by the trade dispute with the U.S., among other factors. But both giants signed a "phase one" deal this week, which included some tariff relief. Data earlier this week also showed that the country's exports rose for the first time in five months in December, and its imports beat estimates.

Ahead of the numbers, the Chinese yuan, which has been appreciating amid trade optimism, was stronger again. The offshore yuan traded at 6.8765, as compared to a high of 6.8945 seen earlier on Thursday. The onshore yuan was last at 6.8769, versus the 6.8899 seen on Wednesday.