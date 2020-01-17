Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Pinterest & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS downgraded Twitter to neutral from buy.
  • UBS upgraded Snap to buy from neutral.
  • UBS raised its price target on Amazon to $2,305 from $2,100.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands to overweight from equal weight.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple to $368 from $296.
  • Nomura Instinet raised its price target on Apple to $280 from $225.
  • Citi upgraded Qualcomm to buy from neutral. 
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded IBM to equal weight from overweight.
  • Wedbush upgraded Western Digital to outperform from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines to hold from buy.
  • UBS raised its price target on Alphabet to $1,675 from $1,460.
  • UBS raised its price target on Netflix to $405 from $370.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Southern Company to overweight from sector weight.
  • Berenberg downgraded Marriott to hold from buy.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Pinterest to overweight from equal weight.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded eBay to underweight from equal weight.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley to neutral from overweight.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

UBS downgraded Twitter to 'neutral' from 'buy'

UBS said in its downgrade that Twitter's ongoing investments into safety, security, and advertising technology could be an earnings headwind for 2020.

"As we enter 2020, we see TWTR at a bit of a crossroads – we con't to hear from ad industry contacts that 2020 should be a year where TWTR's platform is set to capitalize on large scale global events (Olympics, European football championship & US election) but exiting from its 'buggy' summer we think TWTR mgmt also is likely to persist with investments around safety/security and ad tech stack."

Read more about this call here.

UBS upgraded Snap to 'buy' from 'neutral'

UBS upgraded the stock and said it expects positive momentum for ad revenue and user growth in 2020.

"Inline with recent quarters, we see SNAP exiting 2019 with positive business momentum in terms of both ad revenue and user growth and expect such momentum to persist in 2020. While the stock is up 21% over the past month and certainly not a contrarian idea to upgrade at these levels, we see a renewed mgmt team focused on driving a mix of user growth and ad monetization that could produce multi-year revenue growth even above our newly raised forecasts."