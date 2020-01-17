Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Pinterest & more

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

UBS said in its downgrade that Twitter's ongoing investments into safety, security, and advertising technology could be an earnings headwind for 2020.

"As we enter 2020, we see TWTR at a bit of a crossroads – we con't to hear from ad industry contacts that 2020 should be a year where TWTR's platform is set to capitalize on large scale global events (Olympics, European football championship & US election) but exiting from its 'buggy' summer we think TWTR mgmt also is likely to persist with investments around safety/security and ad tech stack."

