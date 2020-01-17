Here are Credit Suisse's 10 'surprises' for 2020, including a big market prediction

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

The market started 2020 on a strong note as easing geopolitical tensions lifted stocks to all-time highs, and according to one strategist, this year's rally is just getting started.

In Credit Suisse's annual list of "10 surprises," global equity strategist Andrew Garthwaite said the S&P could rise another 25%. Other predictions include oil finishing the year as one of the three best-performing sectors, as well as China's GDP growth rate hitting a three-decade low and the technology sector underperforming.

A "surprise" on the list, which has been published for nearly 30 years and includes five positive and five negative outcomes, is defined as an event outside the firm's core scenario, but one where the distribution skews.