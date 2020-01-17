Labor costs for Detroit automakers expected to increase upward of $1 billion by 2023

DETROIT – Labor costs for the Detroit automakers are expected to increase by up to roughly $1 billion in the coming years as a result of contracts ratified last year with the United Auto Workers union.

The Center for Automotive Research on Wednesday forecast average hourly labor costs during the four-year deals will increase by $11 per worker for Fiat Chrysler and $8 per worker at General Motors and Ford Motor.

Based on the number of workers in each company, the increased labor cost would add between $800 million and $1 billion to the automakers' expenses by 2023. Those are costs the companies will look to offset in other ways, however they are expected to widen labor cost gaps with foreign competitors that don't have a unionized workforce in the U.S. like Toyota Motor.

"The gap with the non-union automakers has widened quite a bit," Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at CAR, said during a presentation on the results.

Labor costs for non-unionized foreign automakers in the U.S. are expected to increase by an average of just $2 an hour by 2023, according to CAR, a nonprofit research group based in Ann Arbor, Mich.

CAR estimates Fiat Chrysler's average hourly labor costs per worker will increase to $66 by 2023; GM will hit $71; and Ford will jump to $69. That compares to non-unionized foreign automakers at $52 an hour on average during that time period.