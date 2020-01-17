Power Rankings: Feeling the love, race to deliver & a retail reality check -- top moments from the week of Jan. 13

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

In this rally everything is feeling the love, even the most "hated" stocks.

By that we mean the most shorted names.

A rising market lifts everything. It's called short-covering where traders who are short stocks are forced to cover their position by buying back shares.

Names like Tesla, Beyond Meat, SmileDirectClub, and Peloton are all soaring -- despite the big bets against them.