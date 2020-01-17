This Democratic candidate for president is touting a 10% tax cut

Tom Steyer speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Drake University on January 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Six candidates out of the field qualified for the first Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is calling for a 10% tax cut for families — and he plans to pay for it by raising levies on investment portfolios.

The Democratic contender for president released the details of his tax plan on Thursday.

Families earning less than $250,000, as well as individuals with income under $200,000 would receive a 10% cut to their current tax rate under this proposal, Steyer said. This would benefit 95% of Americans, he said.

Steyer is also calling for enhancements to a pair of tax credits for working families: the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit.

The candidate proposes paying for these and other adjustments by raising capital gains taxes — which can be as much as 20% for investments you've held at least a year — to match the rates on ordinary income, which currently tops out at 37%.

He has also proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6%, from 37%.

Steyer isn't the only presidential candidate to propose increasing capital gains rates to help broaden programs for families.

Former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have all proposed taxing capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for high-income households.