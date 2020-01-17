'They're trying to impeach the son-of-a-bitch, can you believe that?' Trump tells LSU championship football team before Senate trial

US President Donald Trump takes part in an event honoring the 2019 College Football National Champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Friday, "They're trying to impeach the son-of-a-bitch, can you believe that?" days before the Senate is due to start arguments in his impeachment trial.

Trump's salty comment about himself came as he met with the LSU national college football championship team at the White House.

At one point he invited the team into the Oval Office to pose with him for photos.

"We'll take pictures behind the Resolute Desk. It's been there a long time," Trump told the team, which easily beat Clemson 42-25 on Monday in New Orleans for the national title.

"A lot of presidents, some good, some not so good," Trump said of his predecessors.

"But you got a good one now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch, can you believe that?" said Trump, who attended the game. "Can you believe that? Got the greatest economy we've ever had, Joe. We've got the greatest military. We rebuilt it. We took out those terrorists like your football team would have taken out those terrorists, right?"

Joe Burrow is LSU's Heisman Award-winning quarterback.