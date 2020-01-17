'They're trying to impeach the son-of-a-bitch, can you believe that?' Trump tells LSU championship football team before Senate trial

President Donald Trump said Friday, "They're trying to impeach the son-of-a-bitch, can you believe that?" days before the Senate is due to start arguments in his impeachment trial.
Trump's salty comment about himself came as he met with the LSU national college football championship team at the White House.
At one point he invited the team into the Oval Office to pose with him for photos.
"We'll take pictures behind the Resolute Desk. It's been there a long time," Trump told the team, which easily beat Clemson 42-25 on Monday in New Orleans for the national title.
"A lot of presidents, some good, some not so good," Trump said of his predecessors.
"But you got a good one now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch, can you believe that?" said Trump, who attended the game. "Can you believe that? Got the greatest economy we've ever had, Joe. We've got the greatest military. We rebuilt it. We took out those terrorists like your football team would have taken out those terrorists, right?"
Joe Burrow is LSU's Heisman Award-winning quarterback.
Trump has fumed for months about the House's impeachment inquiry, which kicked off after revelations that he had withheld military aid from Ukraine last summer while urging that nation's new president to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Joe Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Earlier Friday, news broke that Trump had named a number of lawyers to his impeachment legal defense team.
They include former Whitewater prosecutor Ken Starr, whose investigation led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz.
Also joining that team are former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Robert Ray, who succeeded Starr as independent counsel in the Whitewater probe.
The team is being led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone amd Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow.
Trump is accused in impeachment articles of abusing power and obstructing Congress.
The trial is set to begin in earnest in the Senate on Tuesday.