What to watch today: Wall Street records, China's GDP really slows and Alphabet hits $1 trillion

U.S. stock futures were pointing to more records at Wall Street's open this morning after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed Thursday at record highs. Even before today's indicated gains, the Dow was already tracking for its largest weekly gain in nearly five months. (CNBC)

The 18-month U.S.-China trade war, which saw some deescalation this week with the signing of a "phase one" deal, has taken its toll on the Chinese economy. Gross domestic product there grew in 2019 by the slowest rate in nearly 30 years. (CNBC)

On the U.S. economic calendar, the government is out with December housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Fed issues at 9:15 a.m. ET December industrial production. At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary January consumer sentiment index and the government delivers November JOLTS, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. (CNBC)

After floating their names in July, President Donald Trump will nominate economists Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. Shelton and Waller must be approved by the Senate. (Reuters)

The torrid pace of earnings slows down today, with Schlumberger (SLB), Kansas City Southern (KSU) and JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) out before the bell. There are no major companies scheduled to release quarterly results after today's closing bell. (CNBC)