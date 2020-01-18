Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use 'royal highness' titles or receive public funds for royal duties

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will no longer use their royal titles or receive public funds for royal duties, and will repay millions of dollars in taxpayer money used for refurbishing their home in Windsor, the Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The deal comes just 10 days after the couple announced they will step back as senior members of the Royal family and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."