Climate experts demand world leaders stop 'walking away from the science'

Demonstrators shut down the corner of Randolph and Clark streets as part of a protest demanding government action on climate change in Chicago on October 7, 2019.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - Scientists and climate activists from around the world have called on policymakers and business leaders to urgently take action in line with scientific consensus on the climate emergency.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Unite Behind The Science' campaign at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, climate change experts warned Monday that political inaction over climate change would not be acceptable.

"Scientists want to make clear that every single policy, business and investment decision worldwide must follow the path that gives the world a fighting chance of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC and lead to the most livable future possible," organizers of the Unite Behind The Science campaign said in a statement.

The four-day January get-together of world leaders, CEOs and investors is set to begin Tuesday, with this year's theme scheduled to focus on the intensifying climate crisis.

"We cannot accept insufficient action anymore," Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of Arctic Basecamp and director of the Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business at Lancaster University, said in a statement.

"If we're united behind the science then every decision, every investment, every behavior should be based on what is taking us in the right direction."

"If you decide to invest in and continue to produce fossil fuels, you are walking away from science," Whiteman said.