A 'pre-election speech': Attendees react to Trump's Davos address

DAVOS, Switzerland — Some attendees at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have described President Donald Trump's remarks on Tuesday as being a little too optimistic. The U.S. president addressed politicians and business leaders at WEF on Tuesday morning, where he took credit for America's "stunning turnaround." In what was his second speech as U.S. leader at Davos, Trump outlined how his "America-first" approach had worked and advised other countries to follow suit. However, some of the audience members looking on argued that Trump was actually talking to voters back home. "He painted a very golden big picture (of the U.S.)," Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of Banco Bradesco, told CNBC. "What he came here to do was to speak to his electorate," Cappi also said.

During his remarks, Trump mentioned how the United States is experiencing an "economic boom" and that the U.S. middle class is benefiting the most from it. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday it foresees a slight fall in growth for the U.S. economy. It expects GDP growth to reach 2.3% in 2019, 2% in 2020 and 1.7% in 2021. "It was a very normal speech in substance, but it was much more disciplined and less emotional," Kenneth Rogoff, professor at Harvard University, told CNBC about Trump's address. "Some of the facts he cited were important," Rogoff said, "Some of the other facts he cited I don't know (from) what planet they came from; in particular that his administration has adopted policies that has made it easier for women to get childcare." At his address, Trump said that his administration has made "extraordinary strides." "We are lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream — the dream of a great job, a safe home, and a better life for their children," Trump said.