CDC to announce first US case of coronavirus that has killed 6 in China, CNN reports

Chinese travelers wear protective masks as they arrive to board trains at Beijing Railway station before the annual Spring Festival on January 21, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Public health officials have confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus that has already killed at least 6 people and sickened hundreds of others in China, CNN reported Tuesday citing an unnamed source outside the CDC.

The CDC is expected to make the announcement at a media briefing scheduled for this afternoon, the media organization said.

A White House spokesman as well as the CDC did not immediately respond to CNBC's inquiries about the report.

Public health officials have confirmed more than 300 cases of the illness, which has evoked memories of the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, in China. Health officials have also confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

The World Health Organization is expected Wednesday to convene a panel of experts in Geneva, Switzerland, to consider whether the illness should be a global health emergency.

Chinese authorities say many of the patients with the illness had come into contact with seafood markets, suggesting the virus is spreading from animals to people. However, health officials say some "limited human-to-human transmission" occurred between close contacts.

People can protect themselves from the virus by washing their hands with soap and water, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth and keeping away from sick people, according to the CDC. Many people in China have purchased face masks to protect themselves from the outbreak.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.