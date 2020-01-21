Corruption is the 'most important challenge' facing Latin America, OECD chief says

Thousands of people attend a demonstration to request the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the area surrounding Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile on October 25, 2019.

DAVOS, Switzerland — OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria believes escalating discontent in Latin America is linked to the region's greatest challenge: corruption.

"Discontent is linked to corruption (and) corruption is a terrible cancer," Gurria said Tuesday during a World Economic Forum session entitled "Strategic Outlook: Latin America"

"Less than half of the people trust the government," Gurria said, before adding that this leaves many to wonder: "Why should I pay my taxes if they are going to go to somebody's pocket?"

"We have to get the confidence back. … This is the single most important challenge we have."

His comments come after a historic year of social unrest across Latin America, with millions of people taking to the streets to voice anger over a sharp economic slowdown, rising levels of inequality and concerns about job security.

The "pink tide" of leftist governments that arose in Latin America during the 1990s and 2000s lost momentum over the last decade, with several broadly more conservative heads of state rising to power in recent years.