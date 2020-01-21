Corruption is the 'most important challenge' facing Latin America, OECD chief says

DAVOS, Switzerland — OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria believes escalating discontent in Latin America is linked to the region's greatest challenge: corruption.
"Discontent is linked to corruption (and) corruption is a terrible cancer," Gurria said Tuesday during a World Economic Forum session entitled "Strategic Outlook: Latin America"
"Less than half of the people trust the government," Gurria said, before adding that this leaves many to wonder: "Why should I pay my taxes if they are going to go to somebody's pocket?"
"We have to get the confidence back. … This is the single most important challenge we have."
His comments come after a historic year of social unrest across Latin America, with millions of people taking to the streets to voice anger over a sharp economic slowdown, rising levels of inequality and concerns about job security.
The "pink tide" of leftist governments that arose in Latin America during the 1990s and 2000s lost momentum over the last decade, with several broadly more conservative heads of state rising to power in recent years.
In Bolivia, people took to the streets to protest former President Evo Morales' insistence on staying in power. In Chile, unrest was triggered by a metro fare hike. In Colombia, discontent reached a boiling point after rumors spread about reforms and pension cuts. And in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno was forced to scrap his decision to cut expensive fuel subsides after days of violent protests.
The World Bank warned late last year that "several bumps in the road" had left the region on the brink of "a new phase of weak economic performance."
The largest economies in Latin America all face recession, macroeconomic turbulence or growth deceleration over the coming months, the World Bank added.
"In the U.S., everything is permitted except what is forbidden. In Brazil, everything is forbidden except what is allowed — hat is the way corruption spreads," Paulo Guedes, Brazil's economy minister, said during the same panel discussion.