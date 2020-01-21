Success doesn't change your life as much as you expect, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis says

Making a hit movie isn't as life changing as people might expect, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Richard Curtis told CNBC.

Speaking to CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Curtis — the creative force behind movies including "Love Actually," "Notting Hill" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral," said success "doesn't really change your life as much as you would expect."

"That's the truth of the matter, if you make a successful movie what happens to you after the opening weekend, when you read a lot of people have seen your movie?" he said. "Literally nothing has happened, you've had the same breakfast, the same dinner."

Curtis acknowledged he was "utterly lucky" to have earned a vast amount of money from his movies, which had ultimately allowed him to work on his philanthropic endeavors, including global fundraising initiatives Comic Relief and Red Nose Day.

Despite all of his success, Curtis told CNBC he struggled with self-discipline in the early stages of his career.

"I used to be the most ill-disciplined writer, I would get up at one, watch some television, have some tea, make some phone calls, have dinner and then think 'oh I should probably start now,'" he said. "But since I've had a family I actually do try and go to a quiet place and write a lot — this is my secret."

He advised young people looking for a career in scriptwriting to spend a lot of time writing, but not to pursue all of their ideas.

"Make sure you really do believe in a story, that it keeps coming back to you, that there's a purpose to it," he said.