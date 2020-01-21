Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame

Yankees legend Derek Jeter was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 class on Tuesday, but fell one vote short of a unanimous selection.

Larry Walker, who won a National League MVP award, and played for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, was also voted into the Hall of Fame.

Jeter appeared on 396 of 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, falling just shy of the standard set when longtime Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous selection last year.

It was not immediately known which voter didn't choose Jeter.

Walker made it by six votes in his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, up from 54.6% last year.

Jeter, 45, played all 20 of his Major League Baseball years with the Yankees and helped the team secure five championships. He was named the 2000 World Series Most Valuable Player. The 1996 American League Rookie of the Year made 14 All-Star Games appearances, won five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards.

Known as "Mr. November" for his game-winning home run in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series, Jeter retired after the 2014 season, finishing his career with 3,465 hits (the sixth-most in MLB history), 11,195 at-bats (the seventh-most), and 1,923 runs scored (the 11th-most); also 260 career home runs and 1,311 RBI in 2,747 games.

"Derek is the most focused baseball player I've ever been around," former Seattle Mariners second baseman and current MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds told CNBC via email. "His only goal at the end of the year was to win a World Series. If the Yankees didn't win the World Series, he considered the season a failure. It was never about him. It was always about the team."

Notable names who remain on the ballot but not yet elected include Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling. A player needs to receive 75% of votes in order to earn a spot. Schilling received just 60.9% of the vote for the 2019 class, which was an increase from 51.2% in 2018 and 45% in 2017.

Remembered as one of the most dominant pitchers in the last two decades, the six-time All-Star has been hindered by the ballot's "character" stipulation after a controversial past, which includes being fired from a baseball analyst role with ESPN in 2016 for promoting offensive content via social media.

Though both surpassed the 50% mark in 2017, Clemens and Bonds continue to have trouble garnering votes following steroid allegations, which tarnished their legacies. Their time to convince voters is running out, too.

The pair made their eighth appearance on the ballot with two years of eligibility remaining, thanks to a rule established in 2014 stating candidates can only appear on the ballot for 10 years if they keep at least 5% of votes annually.

After being removed, candidates' fates are left to the Era Committee System who selects from a pool of retired payers, managers, executives and umpires. The committee selected former Louis Cardinals great Ted Simmons for the 2020 Class at last month's Winter Meetings in San Diego.

Jeter and the other players voted in Tuesday will now await their official induction into Cooperstown on July 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

