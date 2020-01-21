Greta Thunberg says world leaders are running out of time to tackle climate emergency

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to participants at a climate change protest on January 17, 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The protest is taking place ahead of the upcoming annual gathering of world leaders at the Davos World Economic Forum.

DAVOS, Switzerland — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told policymakers at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday that time is running out to effectively tackle an intensifying climate crisis.

Speaking during a panel session entitled "Forging a Sustainable Path Towards a Common Future," the 17-year-old cited the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from 2018 as she delivered prepared remarks to a packed audience.

The IPCC report states the remaining carbon budget would need to fall below 570 gigatons of carbon dioxide (CO2) over the coming years if the world is to have a 67% chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

But, Thunberg said: "With today's emissions levels, the remaining budget is gone in less than eight years. These aren't anyone's views. This is the science."

"I've been repeating these numbers at nearly every speech I've given for the last 18 months."

"I know you don't want to talk about this," Thunberg continued, before adding that she intends to keep repeating herself until the appropriate action is taken.

Her comments come as policymakers and business leaders arrive in Switzerland for the start of the WEF's four-day annual conference, with those in attendance scheduled to focus on the intensifying climate crisis.

The event, which is often criticized for being out of touch with the real world, has said it aims to assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress toward the Paris Agreement and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

It follows the hottest year on record for the world's oceans, the second-hottest year for global average temperatures and wildfires from the U.S. to the Amazon to Australia.