OpEd: Hospital monopolies are making us poorer and sicker

Sometimes, what looks like bad news comes along with a silver lining.

This is not one of those times.

For years, we've seen the evidence that hospital mergers generally contribute to rising health care costs in America. That's despite hospitals arguing otherwise.

But now, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine rubs salt in the wound by showing how hospital mergers aren't improving health care quality and often make it worse.

To summarize: hospital consolidation in America has been contributing to higher costs, and now we find out it's also likely a major cause of overall health care quality going down.

But other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?

None of this should be a surprise, at least not for anyone who understands basic economics. Heavy consolidation and monopoly-like powers in any industry almost always stifle the power of competition and innovation to reduce costs and improve the quality of goods and services.

In the case of hospitals, the economic impetus to merge and buy up other medical providers got a shot of steroids from the enactment of the Affordable Care Act. With Obamacare giving millions more Americans health insurance coverage, hospitals naturally sought out ways to charge those insurance plans and Medicare the higher rates hospitals are allowed to charge compared to private practice doctors.

The result: 44 percent of American doctors now work at a hospital or in a hospital system. It was just 25 percent in 2012.

The disappearance of private practice doctors is the most troubling development of all for many of us who know that private practice doctors are basically small businessmen and women. Small business is a key engine behind job expansion and innovation.