How to download Apple Card data into a spreadsheet

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, California.

Apple introduced a feature on Tuesday that allows Apple Card users download their transaction data so that it can be loaded into a spreadsheet or budgeting software.

Here's how you can download Apple Card transactions in CSV format:

Open the Wallet app on an iPhone.

Tap the picture of your Apple Card

Tap "Card Balance"

Tap on one of the monthly statements

Tap on "Export Transactions"

The ability to download past transactions in a machine-readable format is a standard feature on other credit cards, but had not been available to Apple Card users.

Apple Card first became available in the U.S. in August last year. Apple Card spending history is displayed inside the Wallet app and is arranged in a colorful interactive interface.

Goldman Sachs, the bank behind the card, and Apple allowed users to download PDF statements. But at least one user built a workaround for tax or budgeting purposes, CNBC previously reported.

The introduction of the feature shows that Apple continues to add new abilities and features to its Apple Card interface, which is part of the Wallet app pre-installed on iPhones. Goldman Sachs handles the card's banking functions, such as underwriting.

