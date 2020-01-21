Your iPhone can tell you if you're hurting your ears by listening to music too loud — here's how

Your iPhone has a built-in feature that can tell you if you're listening to music too loud. It's part of iOS 13, but is also featured in Apple's latest Apple Watch software, which can identify if you're in really loud areas for too long.

The iPhone feature I'll show you is specific to headphone volume and will show you if you're playing your tunes a little too loud.

Here's how to check:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Tap Browse on the lower-right side of the screen.

Choose Hearing.

Select "Headphone Audio Levels."

Your iPhone will show a summary that looks like this: