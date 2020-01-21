Michael Avenatti case: Judge orders prosecutors to explain tough jail conditions for disgraced lawyer

A federal judge ordered prosecutors to explain by Tuesday afternoon why controversial lawyer Michael Avenatti is under tough jail restrictions typically imposed on accused terrorists and drug lords.

Avenatti is awaiting trial on an extortion charge in a jail cell that reportedly once housed Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Judge Paul Gardephe's order came a day after Avenatti's lawyers complained about the conditions the critic of President Donald Trump faces in what they called the "notorious 10-South" section of Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Avenatti was arrested last week in Los Angeles after federal prosecutors there told a judge he had committed financial crimes while free on bail since last summer.

The attorney is charged in three separate federal cases for allegedly ripping off clients, including porn star Stormy Daniels, for millions of dollars, as well as with trying to extort more than $20 million from athletic apparel giant Nike. Avenatti has denied any wrongdoing.

The Nike case could begin next week in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Avenatti's lawyers told the judge that the conditions he is being kept in at the jail are making it difficult for him to help lawyers prepare for that trial.

In a letter Monday to Gardephe, Avenatti's lawyers said that since arriving in New York last Friday, he has been kept in 10-South, "the most secure floor in the entire" federal jail facility in Manhattan.

The Special Housing Unit is used to jail high-profile defendants and inmates who may either pose a risk to other prisoners or who could be in danger if housed in the jail's general population.

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump and President Bill Clinton, killed himself in the jail's Special Housing Unit last August while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

Two guards who allegedly failed to monitor Epstein and other inmates in the unit as required by jail rules have been criminally charged with allegedly trying to cover up that failure by falsifying jail records.

Avenatti's lawyers obliquely referred to Epstein's death in their letter.

The lawyers said said that Avenatti is apparently under "special administrative measures ... which almost completely restrict his communications with the outside world."

The cell where he is being kept, with an officer posted outside his cell round-the-clock, and "two cameras focused on him," reportedly was previously used to keep Guzman, the Mexican drug kingpin convicted in 2019 at a federal trial in Brooklyn.