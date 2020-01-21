Here's what every major Wall Street analyst is predicting for Netflix earnings after the bell

Wall Street analysts have plenty of questions for Netflix when the first of the so-called FAANG stocks reports its fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. FAANG refers to Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google.

Shares of Netflix are up more than 17% since the company's previous earnings report in October of last year despite an onslaught of streaming competition from the likes of Disney+ and the upcoming launch of 'Peacock.'

Analysts will also be looking for updates on many other key issues surrounding the streaming giant including content spending and subscriber, international and revenue growth.

Despite all that, expectations remain high according to analysts.

Here's what else analysts are watching for with Netflix earnings: