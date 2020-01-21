Moody's cuts Hong Kong's credit rating, but bumps outlook from negative to stable

Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating one notch to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the strength in the Chinese-ruled city's institutions and governance is "lower than previously estimated."

The agency, however, moved its outlook to stable from negative.

"The absence of tangible plans to address either the political or economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population that have come to the fore in the past nine months may reflect weaker inherent institutional capacity than Moody's had previously assessed," the agency said in a statement.

The agency also said that there has been a lack of clarity from Hong Kong's government on its response to the direct council elections late last year that saw pro-democracy candidates win by record numbers.

"Pressures on Hong Kong's institutions undermine its credit profile directly," Moody's added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hong Kong's government said it strongly disagreed with Moody's assessment and was "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

"Although Hong Kong has faced the most severe social unrest since its return to the Motherland in the past seven months or so, the HKSAR Government, with the staunch support of the Central Government, has firmly upheld the 'one country, two systems' principle and handled the situation in accordance with the law to curb violence on its own to restore social order as soon as possible," it said.