Netflix shares fall after missing domestic subscriber estimates

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings split the company in two in 2011, thinking that the growing ubiquity of high-speed Internet access would soon mean the end of their disruptive DVD mailing business. But neglecting the DVD business proved to be a mistake, and Netflix reversed course.

Shares of Netflix were sliding as much as 2.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results. The company beat on the top and bottom lines for the quarter, but missed analysts' expectations for domestic subscriber adds.

The fourth quarter will mark Netflix's first earnings report since the launch of new rival streaming services last fall. Analysts will be paying close attention to see if Disney+ and Apple TV+, which launched last November, will have any impact on Netflix's results.

The streaming wars are expected to heat up even further when AT&T's WarnerMedia launches HBO Max in May and Comcast's NBCUniversal rolls out Peacock in the U.S. on July 15. So far, Netflix has said it welcomes the new competition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Disclosure: Peacock is the streaming service of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal.

