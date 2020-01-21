Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: IBM, Netflix, TD Ameritrade & more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours on Tuesday

IBM — The technology company's stock rose over 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter results that topped analysts' estimates. IBM also gave guidance for the first quarter that was better than analysts' expectations.

Netflix — Shares of the video streaming giant were up more than 2% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company released fourth-quarter results that beat expectations for revenues. Netflix downplayed concerns about rising competition but also reported slower subscriber growth in the U.S. and Canada.

TD Ameritrade — The brokerage company's shares fell more than 1% in extended trading after it reported first-quarter earnings that fell below analysts' expectations. With revenue of $1.29 billion, the company just missed revenue expectations of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Earnings per share came in at 74 cents excluding certain items versus the 77 cents EPS that analysts had expected.

Capital One — Shares of the financial company were up more than 2% after it reported revenue of $7.43 billion, which beat Factset analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One did miss on EPS, however, reporting earnings of $2.25 per share for the fourth quarter, which was lower than the $2.28 EPS that Factset analysts had expected.