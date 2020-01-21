Uber keeps chasing profitability by ditching businesses in countries it doesn't dominate

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks on a webcast during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Uber just cut back from another market where it doesn't dominate.

On Tuesday, the company announced it sold its Uber Eats food delivery business in India to Zomato, its competitor backed by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial. The all-stock deal gives Uber a 9.99% stake in the business.

The deal could leave Uber out of a significant chunk of the food delivery market. Asia's market has become the largest for online food delivery in the world, with over $45 billion in revenue in 2018, according to an October report from Frost & Sullivan. India holds the second-largest percentage of that market share at 13.2%, after China's 73%, according to the report.

But Uber's decision falls in line with its stated strategy to dominate or ditch. In a November earnings call, CFO Nelson Chai told analysts that Uber would "look at both disposing as well as using M&A as potential levers" in markets where they are not already one of the top two players.

"Our commitment is to lean in if we think we can win or be one or two," Chai said. "And if we think we can't, we're going to be good stewards of capital, and so we will make the appropriate choices."

Uber has taken on this aggressive strategy as investors continue to push for a path to profitability. The company still reported over $1 billion in net losses in its latest quarterly earnings report and has announced hundreds of layoffs. Uber will report its results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Feb. 6.

It's not the first time Uber has scaled back in a market it's failed to top. In September, Uber said it would end its food delivery service in South Korea. The company did not manage to crack rival Woowa Brothers' 75% market share in the South Korean food delivery space, according to Reuters. While its ride-hailing business faced legal trouble and push back from the taxi industry in the region, Uber has continued to operate that service, as it will in India.

Uber's market exits aren't always its choice. Uber will end operations in Colombia at the end of the month, the company said, after a local judge sided with the country's competition authority that found the company broke market rules with its ride-hailing business, as Reuters reported in December. The crackdown followed protests of Uber and similar services by taxi drivers who believed the services received an unfair advantage due to lack of regulation.

In London, Uber was stripped of its license to operate in November after the city's transport regulator said the company has displayed a "patter of failures" putting riders at risk. Uber has appealed the ruling and is still currently operating in the region.

-CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.

