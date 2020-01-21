UBS cuts mid-term targets after 2019 profit drop

The logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall is seen on its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich.

UBS cut profitability targets on Tuesday as Switzerland's largest bank grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients.

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who successfully pivoted UBS away from investment banking to wealth management nearly a decade ago, is under pressure to retain UBS's edge in the business of managing money for the rich.

The bank said it would now target a 12-15% return on core capital (RoCET1) and a reported 75-78% cost/income ratio through 2022 after missing both ambitions in 2019. Its RoCET1 last year was 12.4% while its reported cost/income ratio was 80.5%.

The bank reported a 129% rise in net profit for the final quarter of 2019, but that performance benefited from a comparison with the final months of 2018 when a market rout hurt earnings. Profit for the full year fell 5%.