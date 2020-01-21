Trump's climate inaction has left companies stepping up to fill the gap, Nasdaq CEO says

President Donald Trump's lack of engagement on the issue of climate change has meant companies will need to step up their environmental efforts instead, according to the CEO of Nasdaq.

"I actually believe that because of the fact that the government hasn't been engaged on this topic, the corporate world has realized we need to take a much bigger role," Nasdaq's Adena Friedman said in a fireside chat with CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Friedman said that Trump's inaction on climate was "not necessarily a good thing" and has left a "hole" that the corporate sector has found a way to fill in. She said she still thinks it would be better "if the whole ecosystem is engaged and aligned."

The U.S. was widely panned by the international community when it decided to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aimed to reduce carbon emissions significantly, thereby decreasing the impacts of climate change. The architect of the agreement, Christiana Figueres, on Monday blasted Trump over the decision, asking: "How can he face himself?"