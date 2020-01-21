Where you're born determines the opportunities you get in life, says the World Economic Forum

For decades, political and economic policies have been built on the promise of helping people do better than the generations before them. But still today, in 2020, the opportunities we get in life remain largely dictated by the socio-economic circumstances we're born into.

That's the finding of a new report from the World Economic Forum, which says that most countries are failing to stamp out historical inequalities that prevent people from realizing their full potential.

In its inaugural Global Social Mobility Index released Monday, WEF found that just a handful of governments — specifically those in Scandinavian countries — have succeeded in laying the foundations for greater social mobility and more prosperous futures for their citizens.

Social mobility refers to the ability for individuals, families or households to move between various socio-economic strata within a society.

The social framework has long been used as a measure of a society's socio-economic progress, comparing outcomes such as a person's earnings versus their parents. However, WEF's new report looks instead at inputs, such as the policies, practices and institutions within a society.