Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of coronavirus, a sickness that has been spreading around China and has already killed a few people. The fast-spreading nature of the virus reminded traders of the economic fallout from the SARS crisis in 2003. Comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump on trade also pushed stocks down. Mnuchin said a phase-two trade deal with China may not remove all U.S. tariffs already implemented. Meanwhile, Trump said he is "absolutely serious" about imposing tariffs on European cars if a trade deal with the region cannot be struck. Bottom line, traders were looking for a reason to take some profits off the table, and they got a few on Tuesday. But investors remain optimistic about the market moving forward.