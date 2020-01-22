5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow to rebound at open

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 9, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised to get back most of Tuesday's losses when trading on Wall Street opens Wednesday. U.S. stock futures were higher despite concerns about the outbreak of a deadly China-based virus as well as Boeing's announcement about further delays in the return of the 737 Max jet. Boeing's losses accounted for about half the Dow's Tuesday drop, which ended a five-session win streak. In a CNBC interview in Davos, J.P. Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said that negative interest rates are one of the only things that concern him in a market that's otherwise in a "Goldilocks place."

2. Trump's Davos interview with CNBC

3. CDC confirms US case of China's coronavirus

Trump told CNBC on Wednesday that he trusts the information coming out of China on the coronavirus as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the first case of it in the United States. The CDC on Tuesday said a Snohomish County, Washington state, resident who was returning from China on Jan. 15 was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, which has killed nine people in China and sickened hundreds more.

4. Sparring at Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Capitol is shown at dusk as the U.S. Senate begins the impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump on January 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images

The president's defense team sparred with Democratic House managers in the Senate for the first time in Trump's impeachment trial. The battle on the Senate floor, presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, largely centered around the rules that will be adopted for the trial proceedings going forward. It is considered highly unlikely that two thirds of the GOP-majority Senate, which was ordered to remain silent throughout the proceedings, will vote to remove a Republican president.

5. Netflix shares rise as investors digest Q4 results

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images