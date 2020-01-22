Boeing CEO says return of 737 Max was delayed further because it recommended pilot simulator training

Two workers walk under the wing of a 737 Max aircraft at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington, March 27, 2019.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said the company's recommendation that pilots should undergo simulator training prompted its decision to push back its timeline for when it expects the 737 Max to return to service.

"The trigger was a decision we made with the help of the board regarding simulator training and our recommendation to go down that path," Calhoun said in a conference call with reporters. "That was always going to elongate return to service."

Boeing executives have told suppliers and airline customers that it doesn't foresee regulators lifting a flight ban on the 737 Max until June or July, months later than originally expected. The timeline, first reported by CNBC on Tuesday, sent Boeing's stock down more than 3%.

The company recommended the simulator training earlier this month, marking a sharp change from its previous expectations that computer training would be sufficient.

"This recommendation takes into account our unstinting commitment to the safe return of service as well as changes to the airplane and test results," Boeing said in a statement announcing the recommendation. "Final determination will be established by the regulators."



