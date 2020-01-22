Boeing wants to resume production of 737 Max months before the planes return to service

Boeing's new CEO Dave Calhoun said he wants the company to resume production of the 737 Max months before regulators sign off on the planes and airlines prepare to return them to service.

Boeing suspended production of the planes this month because a worldwide grounding of the jetliners after two fatal crashes lasted months longer than expected.

The 737 crisis has rippled through Boeing's supply chain and has cost 2,800 jobs at one of its biggest suppliers. Boeing this week said it does not expect to lay off or furlough its own employees because of the halt in production.

